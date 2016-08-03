Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Man found guilty of raping and murdering British daughter of Adelaide surgeon.

Judge calls India Chipchase murder a 'crime of utter depravity driven by sexual desires' https://t.co/CUMXcjwL9n pic.twitter.com/St8yPL0Yjh — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 2, 2016

A man has been found guilty of raping and murdering British student and daughter of an Adelaide doctor, India Chipchase after he found her outside a bar.

Edward Tenniswood, 52, strangled the 20-year-old after telling her “Don’t worry, I’ll get you home safe” when he saw her slumped outside a nightclub after she became disoriented on a night out with friends.

Tenniswood claimed he accidentally killed her through “over eagerness” during “kinky sex”.

After killing Ms Chipchase Tenniswood told a jury he “cuddled up” to her lifeless body and then sat and drank in a hotel bar for 22 hours until the police came to arrest him.

The court heard the 52-year-old who fantasised about dating famous women, raped Ms Chipchase, then, as she lay dead Tenniswood redressed her body.

Her father, Jeremy Chipchase told the court he hoped no other father should ever have to hear the news that their daughter had been found dead, or see the faces of his daughter’s two sisters and brother as they were told.

“No other father will be hit with a wave of emotion at a wedding, as I was, realising I would never walk India down the aisle. Therefore I reiterate I do not want there to be other victims at the hands of India’s murderer.

“No other family should experience what we have. I hope the sentencing reflects that.”

Tenniswood will be sentenced at a later date.

2. Millennials turn away from sex.

A study has found that millenials are the least promiscuous generation since the 1920s.

Researchers who analysed findings from a long-running social survey from the US found that those now in their early 20s are almost three times as likely not to be sexually active as their parents’ generation.

The study, co-authored by Dr Ryne Sherman, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology at Florida Atlantic University, and Prof Brooke Wells, of Widener University, uses data from the General Social Survey, a US study involving almost 27,000 respondents across several generations.

Among “millennials”15 per cent had not had any sexual partners since turning 18.

By contrast when members of so-called “Generation X”, were asked the same question at the same age the proportion was only six per cent.

“This study really contradicts the widespread notion that Millennials are the ‘hookup’ generation, which is popularised by dating apps like ‘Tinder’ and others, suggesting that they are just looking for quick relationships and frequent casual sex,” said Dr Sherman.

3. NAPLAN data shows Australian students flatlining.

Preliminary results from this year’s NAPLAN tests show that Australian students in literacy and numeracy have flatlined for the past three years.

The 2016 results show reading scores have increased by 0.4 per cent since 2013, writing scores have declined by 0.2 per cent and numeracy scores have risen by 1.26 per cent.In years 3 and 5 there were gains across the categories of reading, spelling, grammar and numeracy, the data revealed a significant decrease in writing results for years 7 and 9 since 2011.

Fairfax Media reports that at the same time federal school funding has increased by 23.7 per cent.

Dr Misty Adoniou, a literacy expert from the University of Canberra, told the ABC it made you wonder what the point was.

“It makes you wonder why we’re doing NAPLAN, because I think the rationale was to show us where our weaknesses were so we could intervene and make improvement,” she said.

“We’ve now had five years of NAPLAN results in writing and we’re either staying where we are or going backwards, so something’s not working.”