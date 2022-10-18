'Last week, my six-year-old was touched inappropriately by a boy at school. This isn't a one off.'

This story discusses child sexual assault and could be triggering for some readers.
I am angry.
I am angry.
I am angry.
This has been the drumbeat of my heart and head for the past week. The first beat began in the car back from after-school care, where my daughter disclosed that a boy she knows from kindergarten had touched her inappropriately multiple times and then told her it was their secret. She told me she didn’t want that secret. Both children are six years old.
I am angry.
I am angry.
I am shattered.
I told her she was right to let me know and that I would work with the school to make sure it never happened again. I breathed in deep as the realisation hit that this was not a drill. I have been having conversations with my children since they could talk, spending hundreds of hours collectively on concepts of consent, bodily autonomy, and speaking up whenever uncomfortable. I have used the correct words for body parts to avoid any potential for shame. A foot, an arm, a penis, a vagina… the children know that all body parts can be discussed with respectful curiosity in our house.
Watch: René Michele on child sexual abuse.
