'Last week, my six-year-old was touched inappropriately by a boy at school. This isn't a one off.'

I asked questions in the car that day, as gently and as neutrally as possible. Where were his hands? Did he touch you above or beneath your clothes? Was there anyone else around? Did you tell an educator? I mined for information with a view to helping the school to handle the incident but also as a way of gauging the depths of her upset. All the while, my mind raced on into the future - will this incident stick to her like a shadow? Will it morph into that feared big, horrible thing that happened to her when she was six years old - a constant throughline of anxiety in her life? Thankfully, my inner Mamma Bear overrode the internal panic: ‘You did the right thing, you did everything right sweetie. Thank you for sharing, I appreciate it may have been hard for you. You can talk to me about this whenever you need to or whenever you remember something else about today.’



I am angry.

I am angry.

I am overwhelmed.

Over the days that followed the initial conversation, I am dragged into further conversations with the school and the after-school organisation. Heavy conversations, weighed down with the weight of a mandatory reporting system kicked into action by my initial contact. Interim measures are put in place to keep the two children as physically separate as is possible while longer term measures are worked out. How long will any of these measures be in place? Will they one day be forgotten? Will I have to advocate at the start of each year to ensure these two children are not placed in the same class? If this becomes a big, horrible thing for her, how will I manage her having to learn in the same space as the boy that did this to her? The years ahead spread out like a complicated map I am yet able to read because its contours are still being printed. How can I even begin to navigate a map I am unable to read? At around this point, I started to look into how much an extra mortgage and placing her in an all-girls school would cost.



I am angry.

I am angry.

I am triggered.



The word ‘triggered’ is often referred to in the media with the same casual disdain given to ‘woke culture’. I was my daughter’s age when my own big, horrible thing happened to me with a boy known to the family while his brother looked on and laughed. So when my daughter blew the six candles out on her birthday cake, I was already triggered. Since the disclosure, my body has felt under attack as my own shadow roared back into view. I have spent much energy trying to keep it contained and my eye as steadily and objectively on the task at hand. I have dry-retched, looked down absent-mindedly to see my hands squeezing together like two pythons in a fight to the death, and I have cried many private tears. After meeting with the school principal, where I steeled myself to engage in constructive conversation, I physically doubled over as soon as I was out of eyesight - all breath and determination leaving my body. My daughter showed me, unprompted, what the boy did when I was getting her dressed one morning. She has spoken at random about it and cried her own tears. In those moments I have held her tight and kept the lines of conversation open, even when that means I have to suppress the need to throw up. Normalise but never minimise. Be concerned but not overly so. Keep walking that tightrope, let her guide your highwire act - for her sake.