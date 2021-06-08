Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is a movie musical dream come true. Here's 5 reasons why.

It's impossible to watch In the Heights without fighting the urge to leap out of your seat and move your body to the new movie musical's joyful and infectious songs.

I didn't think I'd be switching from my daily listen of the Hamilton soundtrack anytime soon, but I've found my next obsession!

In the Heights is a musical drama film directed by Jon M. Chu (known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians) with a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The movie is based on the brilliant Broadway stage show of the same name by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton.

Set in the vibrant Washington Heights district of Manhattan, which is filled with Latin American communities, In the Heights tells the story of Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner on the block who dreams of a better life, surrounded by an ensemble cast of vibrant personalities made up of his family and friends.

Let's countdown the 5 reasons why Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is an unmissable movie experience the needs to be seen on the big screen.

Reason #5: The cast of In the Heights are pure perfection and give unforgettable performances.

The cast list for In The Heights reads like a who's who of the best and brightest stars from TV, film and Broadway.

Anthony Ramos, who originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, brilliantly leads the cast in the lead role of Usnavi, proving himself to be a powerhouse in films as well as on the stage.

Melissa Barrera also stars, who many people first fell in love with thanks to her starring role as Lyn in the Stan drama series Vida. She perfectly brings to life the passionate Vanessa while singer and songwriter Leslie Grace brings her musical talents to the role of Nina. A young woman who 'made it out of the heights' but now finds herself longing to return home.

Corey Hawkins, known for his role in Straight Outta Compton and the Broadway production Six Degrees of Separation (for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play) perfectly brings to life the dreamy Benny, a dispatcher employed by the car service owned by Nina’s dad (played by Star Wars actor Jimmy Smits), who is in danger of watching his job and friends slip away.

In the mix are also the gossipy yet wildly passionate salon workers Daniela (Rent star Daphne Rubin-Vega), Carla (Brooklyn 99 favorite Stephanie Beatriz) and Cuca (Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco).

Reason #4: In The Heights is another slice of musical brilliance from the genius mind of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The world has fallen in love with Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical Hamilton, and now his other creation In The Heights offers up the same powerful songs, brilliantly shaped characters, cultural significance, and above all, is filled with heart.