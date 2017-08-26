Why Taylor Swift's new single is one big, unsubtle Kim and Kanye smackdown.

We’re now eight years into the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, and on Friday, the latest chapter in the long-running saga was written, with Swift releasing her newest and somewhat damning single, Look What You Made Me Do, a thinly veiled barb at West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Some of the more telling lines sung by the 27-year-old include, “I don’t like your little games, don’t like your titled stage. The role you made me play, of the fool, no I don’t like you.”

Later in the three-and-a-half-minute single, Swift continues, "The world moves on another day, another drama, drama. But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma. And then the world moves on but one thing's for sure. Maybe I got mine, but you'll get yours."

The chorus of the song?

"Look what you made me do, look what you made me do, look what you just made me do."