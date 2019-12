Model and designer Imogen Anthony is renowned for a wardrobe that gets people talking.

It was no surprise that her looks at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week were anything less than her usual brand of shock-jock perfection.

The 26 year old wore a predominantly dark wardrobe with splashes of red or bold patterning (leopard print).

Anthony complemented her outfits with a range of accessories that drew focus back to her face and hair.

Look 1: the ZHIVAGO show.

Look 2: the after party.