There's no better way to welcome in the new year than seeing our favourite celebs put their reputation and personal hygiene on the line.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned, and we cannot wait to see the disgusting food challenges and terrifying trials all for our entertainment. A true delight.

But ultimately the celebs are competing to be crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle, following the likes of Abbie Chatfield, Miguel Maestre, Richard Reid, Casey Donovan and more.

Celebrity chefs, sporting legends, music stars and comedians are part of the 2022 cast. And amid all the pandemic debacles, this year's series is also being filmed down under rather than South Africa.

But don't fear: the Aussie jungle will still be just as full of terrifying trials, bugs, reptiles and surprises for the celebrities.

Here's everything we know about the I'm A Celebrity... cast.

Joey Essex

For UK folk and younger generations, Joey Essex is pretty famous.

His start to fame was courtesy of the hit show The Only Way Is Essex. From there, Joey has gone on to appear on a variety of reality TV shows including Ex On The Beach Celebrity, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef and even the UK version of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.