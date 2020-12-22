Julia Morris was a little worried about how she'd adapt to the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! set.

The co-host had spent a total of 33 weeks locked down in her Melbourne home throughout 2020, so a move to the jungle - which this year saw the South African wilderness subbed for Murwillumbah in northern New South Wales - was a drastic change.

"I was wondering how I would go through the shoot, having had 33 weeks in lockdown when so few other people on and around set had. So I'm like, "oh my god am I going to be absolutely nuts? And no one's going to realise why?'" Julia told Mamamia ahead of the I'm a Celebrity premiere on January 3.

"'Am I going to be resentful because they haven't been locked down? So when they tell me what it's been like for COVID am I going to turn?'"

But if this year has taught Julia - and many of us - anything, it's how to "roll with the punches".

"This year, if it's taught me nothing else it's to roll with the punches now... There's certainly been, I feel in my household, there's been a tremendous amount of resilience come out of this year."

There's also another silver lining.

"Thank God my menopause was under control by the time this year happened, because let me tell you, it's not out of the question that I would've killed someone," she said, which may or may not have been a joke.

After leaving Melbourne's lockdown, Julia quarantined for two weeks in NSW before being set free for filming.