I’ll Be Gone In The Dark is unlike any crime documentary we've seen before.

For years, crime writer Michelle McNamara relentlessly traced the actions of an elusive murderer she dubbed the 'Golden State Killer' late into the night as her husband and young daughter slept.

After launching the website True Crime Diary in 2006, which featured her personal writing on the unsolved cases that fascinated her, Michelle was pulled into the online world of "citizen detectives" as she furthered her professional writing career.

Bustling, online spaces where writers and crime theorists would band together to go through and share information on everything from old police records to newspaper clippings, message boards, and whatever else they could dig up on unsolved, intricate police cases.

It was a community filled with more than a few conspiracy theorists but in some circumstances, such as with Michelle McNamara and the Golden State Killer, it also played a role in solving a series of baffling cases.

Michelle’s relentless research into the behaviour of Golden State Killer, who we now know is former police officer and convicted serial killer, rapist and burglar Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, is the story chronicled in the critically acclaimed documentary I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.

The documentary, which premiered recently in Australia on Foxtel and streaming service Binge, is based on Michelle's best-selling book I'll Be Gone in the Dark which was published in 2018.

Video via HBO.

Where I'll Be Gone in the Dark sets itself so brilliantly apart from other true crime offerings, particularly in the documentary and podcast space, is that it does not hinge its storytelling ability on glamorising the gruesome actions of a killer.

Instead of having the fascination within the documentary tied to seeing the world through DeAngelo’s eyes, the documentary skews toward tracing his heinous years of crime through Michelle’s experiences, focusing on her years of stoic research and her desire to bring justice to his victims. All while also explaining how his case and eventual capture unfolded.