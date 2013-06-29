iGossip: Alec Baldwin loses it, Posh smiles, Kristen Bell proposes and much more …

Alec Baldwin gave a valuable lesson in how NOT to use social media last week … and things just went uphill from there. Welcome to my round-up of the week in La-La Land. Ah celebrities, you just keep on giving. Thank you.

>> My most eyebrow-raising gossip moment came yesterday afternoon when Alec Baldwin deleted his Twitter account after being accused of sending messages while attending a memorial service for James Gandolfini.

During the service, Alec tweeted: “The end of The Sopranos has a different meaning to me now. Rest in Peace, Jimmy.” but also a link promoting a new movie called Dirty Wars.

Meanwhile, wife Hilaria posted: “The circle of life is unbelievable – birth, life, death … Please take care of yourselves as life is fragile. Rest in Peace Jimmy” in between tweets asking what she should give Alec for their first wedding anniversary and promos for her upcoming Rachel Ray show appearance.

When called out on it, Hilaria reacted angrily insisting: “FYI I don’t believe in bringing phones into a funeral and I never did and I never would”, while sources said she left the ceremony early because she was feeling faint and tweeted from her car on the way home …

But Alec went absolutely ape about it, posting a series of vicious tweets as per below:

>> In less inflammatory news … but equally controversial in some circles … a landmark US Supreme Court ruling overturned the federal Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California’s Prop. 8 which prohibited same-sex marriage. To celebrate, Kristen Bell proposed to fiance Dax Shepard (again!), Tweeting: “You’re damn right DOMA is unconstitutional! #equalitymatters”, before tweeting, “@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove” Although the couple have been engaged for four years, they didn’t want to tie the knot until marriage was legalised for all couples.

>> Russell Crowe revealed that the Aussie government won’t let him become a citizen. Now I’m sure you can imagine many reasons why … but the reality is a simple technicality. The problems stem from him being in Britain attending the BAFTA Awards on February 26, 2001, when the Australian government changed the citizenship laws relating to New Zealand immigrants. He was also absent from Australia for more than 12 months in the preceeding two years while making Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.

>> In happier news for Alec Baldwin, his daughter Ireland scored her first magazine cover.

>> Miley Cyrus wore a white angora diaper for an appearance on Good Morning America. WTF?? And Dlisted suggested: ”I think I see an angry bunny plotting its revenge on humanity for doing this to it”