Eminem says disgusting thing about Australian pop star.

Clearly, Eminem didn’t get the message that using music to threaten women is not cool (we’ve tried everything – SMS, SnapChat, carrier pigeon).

The 42-year-old rapper (YES, 42) just rapped about raping Australian pop star Iggy Azalea.

To quote Eminem directly: “So what’s it gon’ be? Put that s*** away Iggy. You don’t wanna blow that rape whistle on me. Scream! I love it. ‘Fore I get lost with the gettin’ off.”

Those lyrics appeared in a vile 60 second track unveiled on iTunes yesterday. It came from the star’s album appropriately called “Bad Meets Evil” with fellow rapper Royce da 5’9″. (If only rappers spent more time deciding on good stage names, less time normalising violence against women with catchy music).

Iggy Azalea responded to the verbal attack with a series of tweets:

im bored of the old men threatening young women as entertainment trend and much more interested in the young women getting $ trend. zzzz — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 20, 2014

