11 cult beauty products women have been repurchasing for decades.

Trends come and go, but icons? They're always in style.

You know the ones — the products that never left our makeup bags, our vanities, or our hearts. They've seen it all: from Y2K gloss to TikTok hacks, and yet, they remain beloved, unshakable, and still setting the standard.

Why? Because they aren't just good; they've adapted.

These beauty Hall of Famers have evolved with the times, pivoting for new generations while still holding onto that secret sauce that made us fall in love with them in the first place.

And in a world where a single reformulation can send Reddit into a meltdown, that's no easy feat.

So, let's take a trip down memory lane and rediscover the beauty staples that have stood the test of time — products that shaped beauty as we know it and remain must-haves to this day.

Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, 2001.

Image: Adore Beauty