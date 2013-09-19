iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It’s a chance for bloggers to introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Shelley Marsh of Money Mummy shares some handy hints on saving money on children's birthday parties in her post 6 ways to save money on your child's birthday party.

If you choose to use the KISS principle anywhere in your life, you should absolutely use it when you are hosting a kids birthday party. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the KISS principle it stands for “Keep it simple, stupid!” We applied this principle big time when it came to our daughter’s first and second birthdays. We just grabbed a picnic blanket, a couple of roast chooks from up the road and headed down to our local park with a couple of friends. Simple, low stress and oh so cheap.

Read the rest of Shelley's post here.

Joanna Lamb of Joanna Writes Here explores the complexity of being a modern woman in her post Is it okay to put yourself first?

A lot of women talk about the ‘guilt factor’ that they associate with juggling multiple priorities. They manage everything in their lives efficiently, yet are riddled with guilt every time they turn their attention away from one thing to another. A friend of mine spent her first day back at work after maternity leave crying in the bathroom, because she felt so terrible about leaving her six month old at daycare. We have so many things going on in our lives that we feel guilty when we don’t devote our attention to one thing entirely. We might feel that our career is suffering if we stay at home to take care of a sick child, or our marriage is suffering if we work long hours. But the reality of the situation is that while we lead full and busy lives, it’s important to prioritise things, such as a night out with your husband, or a friend’s birthday drinks, and learn to say ‘no’ to certain things of less importance, like taking on an extra project at work that you don’t really need to.

Read the rest of Joanna's post here.

Lilani Goonesena of LILANI GOONESENA frets about gender stereotyping in her post The homemade fairy.

I’ve been reading a lot of late about the age-old issue of gender stereotypes. Hugzilla talks about sexy fairies and Slapdash Mama encounters a beauty pageant at the movies. It reminds me of how much I hate girly brand name toys and why I try so hard to keep them out of our lives.