Having broken the team curfew rules in Rio, two Australian athletes have been banned from attending then 2016 Olympics closing ceremony, but according to former Olympian Ian Thorpe, this decidedly harsh move is the right one.
Speaking to the Today Show from Rio, 33-year-old Thorpe explained that “the athletes probably didn’t do the right thing in this instance.”
Ian Thorpe (far right) as part of the historic men's relay team at the 2000 Olympics. Source: Getty Images.
"The first thing I have to say is, number one: security and the safety of our athletes," Thorpe explained. "It's kind of paramount, and I don't know all of the details about this yet, as I've heard most of it back from Australia this evening here. But the athletes probably didn't do the right thing in this instance. They should have let people know where they were so they could be located in case something terrible happened, or just for security alone."
The ban against swimmers Emma McKeon and Josh Palmer came following a night out that saw both athletes breaking team protocol.