TRUE CRIME: The Moors murders made Ian Brady one of the most infamous serial killers.

WARNING: This post deals with murder and includes graphic details.

As a child, Ian Brady often lost his temper. Living with adoptive parents, he would become uncontrollably angry, and bang his head, hard, against the kitchen floor.

At Camden Street Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland, he was lonely and socially awkward. Despite being exceptionally bright, Brady didn’t perform well academically and on top of that, he wasn’t much good at sport. Before long, he began physically attacking his classmates in the playground.

At 10 years old, Brady killed his first cat, tossing it from the top of an apartment block. This became common practice for Brady, as he stoned dogs, decapitated rabbits, and burnt cats and dogs alive.

Simply, from infancy, Brady exhibited clear signs of psychopathy.

As Brady progressed through school, he became increasingly interested in World War II, and more specifically, Nazi Germany. It was the 1950s, and he yearned for the Third Reich that fell when he was six years old. Among his favourite books was Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf and he became obsessed with the writing of Marquis de Sade, adopting the belief that murder is "necessary, never criminal."

During adolescence, Brady was charged with housebreaking and burglary three times, and at 16 he moved in with his birth mother and stepfather in Manchester, England. His behaviour, however, did not improve.

In 1957, at 19 years old, he got a job as a stock clerk at Millwards Merchandising. After a few years, he would meet a woman by the name of Myra Hindley - a figure who would come to be known as the most hated woman in Britain.