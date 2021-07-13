The 5 questions you had after watching Netflix's Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, answered.

For almost 25 years, the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has baffled the world.

The 39-year-old French film producer was found dead on the driveway of her holiday home in rural Ireland on December 23, 1996.

At the time, it was the first murder to occur in the remote town of West Cork in living memory.

Watch the trailer for Sophie: A Murder in West Cork below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

But to this day, the case remains unsolved.

Now, Netflix's true crime miniseries, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, is delving into the controversial case.

The new three-part documentary features interviews with those involved in the case as well as those who knew Sophie Toscan du Plantier personally.

But as with any true crime series, we still have plenty of questions about the baffling case.

Here are five questions you might have had after watching Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, answered.

How is Ian Bailey free?

When police first attended the scene, Sophie's death was ruled a homicide.

However, there wasn't a clear suspect in the case.

Sophie's husband, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was in France at the time of her murder, meaning he wasn't seen as a viable suspect. Likewise, Sophie had been staying at her holiday house in West Cork alone.

As the investigation continued, police were drawn to Ian Bailey – a journalist who had reported on the murder who had visible scratches on his hands and forehead. During the investigation, Bailey was arrested twice.

While Bailey denied his involvement with the murder in conversations with the authorities, he reportedly told three people that he had killed Sophie.

Ian Bailey in 2020. Image: Getty.