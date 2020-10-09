'I tried to organise my house like on "The Home Edit" and it was... a disaster.'

I have a problem. There is a strong possibility you have the same one. Let's face it 2020 has been a pretty cruisy year so far, so I'm sure you can handle it.

I’m sorry to tell you but, YOU NEED TO EDIT YOUR HOME. Don't be embarrassed, I didn't realise I had to do this either.

Scrolling through Netflix, I stumbled across two women who will change your life, Clea and Joanna. They are the hosts of a television show/revolution/cult called The Home Edit. I figured watching this show kind of counted as cleaning, so I tuned in.

Here's a taste if you're yet to watch.



Video via Netflix

Guys. Seriously. This show is a shining light. A holy path. A religion. Clea and Joanna are here to cleanse me of my sins. From not wearing matching socks, to not owning a complete set of glassware.

I mean here I was, wandering worrying about this global pandemic, the possibility of Trump for another four years, climate change, QAnon conspiracy theories...

I'd reached crisis point with all the things I had to freak out about. Enter Clea and Johanna. Or as I began to call them 'CleJo.'

I let CleJo take me to another world. All that background noise faded away. I was in a strange meditative state, a higher realm, a privileged utopia of containers.