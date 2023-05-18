'3 years ago, I decided to stay with my cheating partner. Here's how it's changed our marriage.'





There are two kinds of people in this world, those who have been cheated on and those who think it will never happen to them.

Three years ago, I lived smugly in the latter of those groups. Until my loving husband of 10 years surprised me one afternoon by asking me for a divorce. “I love you; I am just not in love with you anymore,” he said. These words landed on my skin like a small grain of sand infiltrating an open wound.

Not immediately painful, but the more I thought about it – the less it made sense and the more uncomfortable it became. After a decade together, why would we be actively in love? We had so much going on a blended family, a family business, a rural property, and his Fly-in Fly-out career.

That night I rolled my mattress out in the lounge, the same way I did on the nights he drank too much and snored too loudly. I woke up at 2am with a bolt of clarity. There was someone else. I walked into our room, woke him up and asked him to show me his phone.

He refused to, telling me I would not like what I would find and then after I questioned him, he admitted to there being another woman. I didn’t feel angry or raise my voice. I was enveloped by a knowing. All the invisible signs in the lead up suddenly made sense. I asked him to put her to the side and give me a week.

Over seven days we had profound conversations, wild sex, romantic dates, and daily visits to a therapist. For the first time ever, we saw each other - it was both beautiful and brutal. I was living from breath to breath with a profound sense of hope. At the end of the week when he told me he was leaving me for her my heart broke like the windshield of a car in a high-speed traffic accident. Messy, painful, and impossible to repair.