Why you should never try on clothes at the store.

I can’t remember the last time I tried on clothing in a change room. Clothing store change rooms are the seventh level of hell as far as I am concerned and there is no way in hell ANYONE can look even half-decent standing that close to an enormous mirror with lots of bright light.

It’s so bad, one of the UK’s biggest retailers, Hammerson, has found three-quarters of their female customers (71%) are turned-off buying clothes by their reflection in the change room mirrors.

In response? They’ve just announced their plan to remove all mirrors from change rooms, forcing customers to walk out of those tiny little demonic boxes and view themselves from a longer distance in better light, in that little hallway that (hopefully) makes you look tall and slim.

Not much of an improvement as far as I am concerned, but at least they are thinking about it somewhere in the world. Almost makes you forgive the Brits for Brexit.

This hilarious scene from the movie White Chicks perfectly demostrates the trauma of trying clothes on in a change room. Article continues after this video.

Video by Columbia Pictures

Clothing store change rooms are like an instant “ugly box” in which no item of clothing can ever look good. So why use them? Don’t do that to yourself. For God’s sake, RUN!

I am convinced that majority of us – after making the fatal mistake of trying on clothing the change rooms of insanity – buy some of the items of clothing anyway, despite how horrible they look in there.

Sometimes we probably buy them to save the embarrassment of having to hand everything over to the disappointed sales person who so enthusiastically asked you, “How are you doing in there” and “Do you need any different (bigger) sizes?”

So you decide to buy the dress or the top or the pants that looked “okay” and hope that, in the ten-minutes it takes you to drive home, the item of clothing that previously looked hideous on you has magically morphed into something quite flattering.