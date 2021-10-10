'In 1986, I met Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon. It changed the entire course of my life.'

I’m positioned next to Simon on the sofa to ask my two ‘winning’ questions. The week before a popular Adelaide radio station had been giving away a trip to Sydney to meet and interview Simon Le Bon!

Listeners had to ring in with two questions they’d like to ask him. Incredibly, I got through on the congested phone lines and won!

My parents had recently upgraded their rotary dial to a Touchfone with the amazing redial button and I feel this was the contributing factor to my success.

I’m dressed not like a teenager hanging out with a pop star, but like 60 Minutes reporter Jana Wendt jetting off to interrogate a dictator.

The interviewer, a well-known Adelaide TV presenter and radio DJ, wants me to ask my two questions first before he commences his comprehensive list of professional ones. I’ve brought along my chunky cassette recorder to tape proceedings. I’m planning to use this recorder to capture my Physics, Chemistry and double Maths classes.

From the Summer I met Le Bon. Image: Mara Blazic.

Simon leans in, listening attentively. He has to because I’m barely audible. I’ve become incredibly self-conscious about my two questions. I don’t want to ask them, so I just sort of whisper them through several pauses. His answers are thoughtful, comprehensive and intelligent. My questions are not: