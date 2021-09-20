The only TV show you need to watch after the Emmys.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

In her Emmys acceptance speech, Michaela Coel shared a message to writers.

"I just wrote a little something for writers,” she began.

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you — in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn, feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence."

She then dedicated her award for Best Writing for a Limited Series to "every single survivor of sexual assault".

Coel is both a writer and a sexual assault survivor. Her Emmy award-winning series is the result of Coel writing the tale that scares her, the one that isn't comfortable. I May Destroy You is the story that came to her in the silence.

In 2016, Coel took a break from a marathon writing session for her hit comedy, Chewing Gum. She met a friend for a drink at a local bar. Some time during that night, she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a stranger.

"I was working overnight in the company's offices," Coel shared during a lecture at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in 2018.

"I had an episode due at 7am. I took a break and had a drink with a good friend who was nearby. I emerged into consciousness typing season two, many hours later. I was lucky - I had a flashback. It turned out I had been sexually assaulted by strangers."

After her assault, Coel found some catharsis in writing about it. And she hoped sharing her experience would help others.