'I was on a plane to Mexico. By the time my flight landed I'd lost everything.'

Jasmin was always a good saver.

"I'm really good with money," she explains, "for as long as I can remember I was a good saver, with excel spreadsheets mapping out what I was spending and saving."

This doesn't mean the 39-year-old, who works in UX design for a bank, hasn't experienced her own financial mishaps though.

"It was 2018, and I was in my early 30s," she explains. "I met this guy, who introduced me to the concept of day trading."

Day trading is a strategy used in the stock market where people buy and sell stocks or other assets within the same day, the goal being to make a profit from short-term price movements.

A day trader typically buys a stock at a low price and aims to sell it at a higher price, all within the same day. Sometimes, they might sell a stock they don't own (short selling) if they think the price will drop, and then buy it back later at a lower price.

"It turns out I was really good at it," Jasmin continues, "and pretty soon, it became addictive. I'd always measure my profits in terms of coffees or lunches. I'd make a trade, then in a few minutes, would have made the cost of my lunch back, or the cost of a coffee. I continued doing that throughout the days as a side-hustle, and pretty quickly made a bit of money."

"You really have to be glued to your phone all day making the trades though," Jasmin warns, "and another very important part of day trading, is that you need to put what's called 'stops' on your trades - automatic triggers that tell the app to sell if the price drops below a certain point, or gets above a certain point. If you don't have these stops in place, it's possible to lose significantly more money than you invested."

It was this last point that ended up creating an issue for Jasmin, when she departed for a diving holiday to Mexico.