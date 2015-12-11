Image: iStock. By Divine Caroline for Your Tango.

First of all, I just have to say that I am not the kind of woman who usually enjoys making out with strangers.

On a Tuesday morning in late February, I took this particular train to a job interview. And in black stilettos and a waistcoat, I also took the train back home. While waiting on the platform a tall, dark, and exceptionally well-dressed man stands next to me.

“Excuse me? I want to go to Green Park. Is this the right train?”

After fumbling with my iPod earphones and realising that he is in fact speaking to me in his Spanish-British accent, I tell him that Green Park is only two stops from where we are, obviously. (Five things about dating over 40. Post continues after video.)

“So this is the train you’re getting on?”

“Yes.”

“You’re American, aren’t you?”

The all but empty train pulls into the station and we get on, and stand facing one another on opposite sides of the car.

I nod, but since I don’t really have any idea what’s going on, I wait for him to say something else, not that it’s really his words that I am paying any attention to.

“Well, you don’t seem American.”

“What do I seem like?” (Post continues after gallery.)

Seeing as I can’t really hear him over the clattering of the train down the rails, it seems best to go with short sentences. His solution is a little different. He comes over to my side and leans against the wall above me.

“You seem like sunshine.”

It’s a really good thing I am not paying attention to what he’s saying at this point.

Then the announcement sounds: “Next stop, Green Park”.