'I have a beautiful baby boy, but I think I regret becoming a mother.'

When strangers and family see my child, they are absolutely besotted with him.

He is as cute as a button, his laughs are heaven sent. He is a happy baby who smells great (when his nappy isn’t full). His emotions are so pure.

One minute he’s squealing with delight, the next you would think someone was sawing his leg off. Baby’s emotions change within seconds. He’s my world and if anything happened to him I would be beside myself.

When I made the decision to be a mother I didn’t really understand the weight of that decision. How much of an impact it would have on me, physically, emotionally and mentally. How much you worry about them and how that never stops, how sleep deprived you are, how it takes a long time to feel like yourself again.

The trouble with motherhood is that there are two expectations placed on women, which are both unfair and inaccurate. The first is that we should be so grateful and that anything less than that is met with criticism, that babies are a blessing. While that is true, they are certainly a blessing, on the other side, they are also a lot of work. A lot of ongoing, relentless work that has no pay cheque. When you are ill you can ring into your job and tell your boss that you are sick. With a baby? No such luck.

Motherhood is a job that’s ongoing and does not have a definite end date.

The second expectation that is placed on mothers, is that once you become a mother that is it. You are done. There is no YOU anymore. All your aspirations, all the things that made you a person before you had this bundle of joy cease to exist, and if you are ambitious that’s frowned upon because you’re not pulling your weight as a mother.