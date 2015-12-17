My son's best friend's mum hates me, and the feeling is now mutual.

My son’s best friend is leaving their school and he is distraught.

It’s a hard lesson for him to learn, that people he loves will come and go from his life. They haven’t always been best friends. It’s really this year they’ve bonded and it’s been lovely to watch how close they’ve become.

I’d been meaning to organise a play date for them but became busy and kept forgetting. Now that his friend is leaving the school I started thinking of contacting his mum to organise something. They aren’t moving out of the area, just changing schools, so I felt confident that my son would still be able to keep in contact with his friend.

Yesterday my son came home looking miserable, so I asked him why he was upset. He explained his best friend is having a farewell party and he’s not invited. I was shocked. He told me that everyone in their group is invited except for him. I asked him if he got an explanation and my son seemed reluctant to share the reason with me.

He eventually told me that the reason he isn't invited to his best friend's farewell is because his mum doesn't like me.

Gosh, even now that I'm 40-something it still hurts when you find out that someone you thought you got along with quite well doesn't like you. It's even more disconcerting to realise all those times we've greeted each other and chatted she's secretly hated me the entire time.

How insincere.

Our history is complicated. I used to be on a school committee with quite a few strong personalities who would regularly yell at me if I suggested something they didn't like. They wouldn't call it yelling, they'd just call it raising their voices. Despite my best efforts on the committee I eventually left, thinking it best to leave them to it. I knew my son's best friend's mum was friends with all the yellers, however she and I have always gotten along as far as I was concerned, so I just accepted she liked me and that was that.

Now I know she's a faker. She's a complete, insincere fraud. Worse still, she's a terrible mother. Who would tell their child something like that? Who would be crappy enough to tell their son that they didn't like their friend's mum, so their best friend wasn't welcome at their farewell? What sort of a message does that send him?

