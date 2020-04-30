You may have noticed that right now your skin is feeling a little bit meh.

You’re not alone. Ask anyone you know and they’ll probably tell you they’ve been experiencing some form of ‘Isolation Skin’.

Our skin is definitely feeling it, after we’ve spent the last few weeks working from home and dealing with unusual levels of stress and anxiety, as we learn to cope with the unfolding worldwide pandemic.

You could be experiencing more breakouts than normal, maybe your skin feels dry and dehydrated, perhaps you’ve lost your usual dewy complexion.

Right now, you’re probably searching for a product that will rehydrate your poor, dry skin and help restore it to its plump, dewy former self.

Enter: the Swisse Hyaluro-Natural Intensive Hydrating Mask. It’s a deeply nourishing moisture treatment enriched with a natural botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid. The mask promises to deliver intense hydration to dry, stressed or irritated skin, leaving you with a radiant complexion.

To help you find out whether it lives up to the hype, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty panel members to road test the Swisse Hyaluro-Natural Intensive Hydrating Mask and report back to us.

Jessica, 31: “The mask instantly made my skin feel smooth and oh so soft.”

"I used this as an overnight mask. So, I cleansed my face, put my eye cream on, skipped my oil, and instead popped this baby directly onto my skin for an intense and direct hit of moisture.

I love how simple this product was to use. The mask goes on white, but dries clear and dries quickly, which I love - this is a mask you can wear and happily answer the door in! The mask instantly made my skin feel smooth and oh so soft. It didn’t have that awful tacky feeling that a lot of masks tend to have. Even from the first morning that I tried it, I felt as though my skin looked plump and dewy - the two things I’m craving whilst in isolation. I’ve only been using the mask two to three times a week, but my skin took to it really well, so I could probably increase this.