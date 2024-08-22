'My husband planned our dream trip. Now he's threatening divorce over one detail.'

A couple's dream holiday turned into a nightmare for one wife when an unexpected guest was added to her itinerary.

What started as a getaway of a lifetime has now escalated into threats of divorce, all because of one crucial detail: the husband's mother.

"We're digital nomads so we like to spend six-month periods travelling abroad," the wife explained in her post on Reddit. "We travelled last year to Thailand and now this year we're in Brazil exploring the northeast then going south. We are Brazilians, so our whole family lives in this country."

The couple had meticulously planned their trip, dividing their time between various cities in Brazil.

"We already did Fortaleza (1 month), and now we’re doing São Luiz (10 days), then Maceió (2 weeks), then other cities in the south," she shared. The plan was simple: "Just me, him, and our baby dog, enjoying our mighty time as couples."

The surprise guest.

However, her idyllic vision of the journey was shattered when she discovered that her husband had invited his mother to join them for the entire two-week stay in Maceió—without consulting her first.

"I was completely left out of the decision," the woman revealed. "I believe as a married couple you should consult each other first before making decisions like this. Maybe asking, 'Babe, would you be ok if I brought my mum along to Maceió? For the whole two weeks?'"