Hunter's parents left him with a trusted babysitter. Within 90 mins, he was dead.

As New Zealand teenager Daniel Cameron walked away from his babysitting job on the evening of October 30, 2019, he sent a message to a friend. It was just one word: "Help."

A short time later, the 15-year-old sent another via Snapchat to three friends.

"What would you do if I killed someone[?]"

The murder of Hunter MacIntosh. ﻿

Cameron was this week sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 11 years for murdering nine-year-old Hunter MacIntosh, who died after suffering stab wounds and strangulation.

According to details provided in New Zealand's High Court, the high schooler, from the small town of Otautau on the South Island, had babysat the little boy on at least 10 occasions prior. Their mothers were friends, and each week would meet up at a local pub to play pool.

At around 10:10 pm on the night of the murder, Hunter's mother, Amy King, texted Daniel to check if her son was asleep. He didn't respond.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Daniel sent a message to his mother: "I'm sorry come get me" [sic].

When the women arrived at Amy's address, Daniel's mother waited in her car for her son to emerge. By then, he'd already fled.

Teen babysitter who killed nine-year-old sentenced to life. https://t.co/zrAHWWnn6O — Dave Goosselink (@davedunedin) June 29, 2020

Amy went inside, and pushed open the door to her son's bedroom to find a scene that will forever be seared into her memory.

Her little boy laying on the floor at the foot of his bed, pale, motionless, with a 25cm kitchen knife embedded in his stomach.