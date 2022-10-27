"I was an a**hole at times." 6 things we learned from Hugh Jackman's latest profile.

Hugh Jackman is continuing to prove his performance prowess as he enters his mid-50s.

The local star, beloved by all Australians, is about to star in the new film The Son. Oscars buzz is already surrounding the family drama, which also stars Laura Dern.

While Jackman’s most notable roles aren’t usually in the realm of family dramas, he’s revealed in a profile with Variety that his father’s death, and his own children, seemed to help give him the skills to pull off his latest role.

Chatting to journalist Ramin Setoodeh, Jackman discussed the loss, the film, and what’s to come, as he reprises one of his most famous characters. He also reminisced on his early Hollywood and Broadway days.

Here are the six biggest takeaways from the article.

1. He was grieving his father while he filmed The Son.

Jackman lost his father, Christopher John Jackman, in September last year. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s for 12 years, and Jackman admitted in the interview that he had known he was “nearing the end”.

“He was ostensibly gone, mentally. He would still smile a bit. I didn’t know he was going to physically pass away, but I knew it was kind of a goodbye,” he told Setoodeh.

Despite his grief, Jackman continued work on The Son, feeling it was what his father would have wanted.

“My father never missed a day of work,” he said.

“I could feel him. I knew if he could talk to me, he’d be like, “You got to go to work! What are you talking about?” I felt his presence on set.”

He also described how he would often bring his father to movie sets, where he would sit behind the monitors and complete crossword puzzles while Jackman worked.