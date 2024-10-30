The hidden messages in these resurfaced interviews with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Musical theatre nerds are chomping at the bit over the rumour that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are dating.

Last week, the rumour mill went into overdrive with the announcement that Foster had filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.

The news came just over a year after Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce in September 2023.

Jackman and Foster have been linked for years, with the two Broadway darlings performing as co-stars in The Music Man, which ran in New York City from December 2021 to January 2023.

And now, off the back of the reports suggesting their professional relationship has turned romantic, people are digging up old interviews featuring the actors. And yes, it was obvious these two have long been huge fans of each other.

Jackman and Foster perform at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Image: Getty.