Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram selfie has his fans pretty worried.

Urgent message to all Hugh Jackman fans: Everything is fine.

This might come as news to those who have spotted the actor’s latest Instagram post, which appears to have some of his fans very, very worried.

The Aussie actor — also known as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, 2008 — was trying to post a harmless selfie to show off his healthy fish dinner.

But, oh no, that’s not allowed. Especially when you’re a 47-year-old man in the public eye who clearly is NOT allowed to age, or be tired, or just post a #nofilter snap.