After Hugh Jackman's mum left, he was raised by a solo Dad. On Sunday, his "rock" passed away.

Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his father, Christopher John Jackman.

Jackman shared on social media that Christopher died on September 5, which this year marked Father's Day in Australia. He was 84.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," Jackman wrote on Instagram alongside a photo his dad.

"And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary.

"He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Jackman has regularly spoken about how important his father was to him and praised him as a formative presence in his life.

On Father's Day 2018, Jackman wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions.

"Who taught me to never stop growing and learning. To work hard and realise that preparation is the bedrock for success. And above all, to find purpose beyond oneself. I love you dad!"