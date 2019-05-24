Howard Stern tried to apologise to Robin Williams for a bad interview. He was too late.

If we looked up ‘shock jock’ in the dictionary, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a photo of Howard Stern.

Stern’s long-running, controversial radio show regularly made headlines – he had a long-standing feud with Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump was one of his most regular guests.

But upon reflection, Stern, 65, has regret over how he handled interviews with many of his guests.

“In my mind, I knew all the answers. The audience won’t sit still for anything that’s more than 30 seconds long, he told Rolling Stone. “All they want is to be shocked and outraged. That’s where I was at in my life.”

He has since called a few past guests to apologise for his behaviour, but there was one man he never got a chance to make amends with.

“I also have a regret about Robin Williams that haunts me. I was so angry at the world. . I’d be, ‘F–k you.'”

He explained he was more concerned about keeping the attention on himself rather than focusing on his guest – such as Robin Williams.

During the interview, Stern took aim at Williams’ cheating scandal with his son’s nanny Marsha Garces, who he would later marry.

"I was a baby. I want every listener. I want everyone focused on me. You’re not going to be funnier than me. You’re not going to come into my studio and steal the moment from me. This is who I was.

"Rather than say to Robin Williams, ‘My God, you’re here,’ and celebrate an amazing talent and the beauty of that guy’s career, he walks in and I start in, ‘Hey, you’re f**king your nanny."