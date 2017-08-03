Hold my hand (for both warmth and support), friend. The good news is winter is almost over. The bad news is; we are in the midst of it and boy, it’s been a doozy!

Winter has got us good this year, it has reminded us why we invest in a Netflix subscription and why pasta should be a sometimes food.

We’re sluggish, full, couch bound and sick of getting those texts from the gym “checking in” to make sure we’re still alive because they haven’t seen us in so long.

Listen: Snuggle up, buttercup.



Winter 2017, you win. Here are the top five tell tale signs you know you’re in the midst of

winter. That’s right, five winter warning signs we’d rather ignore.

1. You’re wearing black. Constantly.

Black is your go-to, staple colour in these cooler months. It feels warmer than your other pieces, it goes with the other 55 layers you’re trying to pull off and it accurately represents your mood.

2. You can’t remember the last time you shaved your legs.

God knows the last time your pins saw the light of day. Those girls have been covered by jeans and slacks for as long as you can remember. You’re only reminded that you have legs when you’re in the shower; when you look down, ponder shaving them but still don’t. Don’t even start me on your bikini line. It’s the Daintree rainforest down there.

3. You only see your friends when they come to your house.

You want to see your friends, you love socialising with them! The catch is you don’t like them enough to venture out in this weather. So, you will see your friends and are happy to play host to all social engagements, as long as they are at your house and you, can stay in your ugg boots. Win win, right?