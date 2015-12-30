Just how would dogs wear pants?

It’s the debate the world probably doesn’t need to have but the world is having anyway.

Earlier this week Maxim deputy editor Jared Keller posed the question on Twitter with an image he had seen shared on his personal Facebook and, to quote him directly, the internet “lost its damned mind”.

It was shared more than 11,000 times in under two hours. The masses were interested and soon enough it was being hotly debated by the New York Magazine, MTV, Reddit, Jezebel and Mashable to name a few.

A page administrator named Norbert told Maxim he created the original image after spotting a dog wearing pants in his neighborhood. “I saw some dogs wearing pants, and I thought about how they don’t really have arms so their pants should technically go on every leg. I just tried both versions. I honestly didn’t expect it to become so popular.”