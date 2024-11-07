The most terrifying part of all of this.

For the second time in eight years, we just watched a strong, capable woman graciously accept defeat, to an openly misogynist and racist man who also happens to be an accused rapist and convicted felon.

We watched as that man was elevated into the highest office in the world, for a second time.

We watched as the United States of America willingly voted him in.

Donald Trump is not my president. I live on the other side of the world in Australia, and yet today I feel a pit in my gut. I feel devastated. I feel scared. I feel bewildered.

Listen: Mamamia Outloud reflect on the election result.

I feel all of those things because the most powerful country in the world actively chose this man and the values he represents. The last time he was elected it felt like a silent majority had crept up on us. Like the other side had become complacent thinking there was no way he'd make it, but this time the betrayal feels loud and proud. This time we have so many more shocking things to add to Trump's list of behaviours.

This time it hurts even more.

This is a man who at least 26 women have accused of sexual misconduct, including rape.

This is a man who described his opponent Kamala Harris as "a prostitute controlled by pimp handlers." Who just last week mimicked a sex act on a microphone. Who has joked about how he'd be dating his daughter is she wasn't his daughter, and who is infamous for saying that being a famous man he can "do anything" to women, including "grab 'em by the pussy".

This is convicted felon with four criminal cases currently still in the courts. A man accused of a wide-ranging criminal conduct both before and during his presidency. A man who allegedly incited a deadly riot after his 2020 election loss and who has been found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments made to a porn star.