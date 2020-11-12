Worried love is dead? Read these heartwarming 'how we met' stories from 15 random women.

For those that need something to brighten their day or just want some reassurance that there real genuine love stories happening outside of The Bachelor franchise, here are 15 women sharing the stories about how they met their partner. And my goodness, they are heartwarming.

But first, watch Mamamia staff members confess things their partners don't know. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Please take a read.

Renee

"My husband moved in next door when we were both 15. He moved from a farm and I thought he was the cutest farm boy. I used to watch him (spy on him) work on his motorbike and tinker around in the shed. Little did I know, he was also keeping an eye on me too. One day a mutual friend rang me and I mentioned the farm boy next door (as you do when your 15) and the friend told him. We met up one night. Right from the start, we had a pretty strong connection. We could chat for hours. I still remember our first kiss. It was perfect.

"Over the next few years we managed to damage the fence from how many times we would jump over it. We are 32 now. I’d be lying if I said it was an easy journey. Growing up together as individuals and a couple was tough. But we’ve made it. Extra weird fact for you: we were born the same day of same year at the same hospital."

Renee and Mark. Image: Supplied.