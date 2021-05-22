From pastel eyeshadow to dewy skin: How to nail 4 of the biggest makeup trends.

Statement eye makeup is continuing to make its mark well into 2021.

It certainly made a comeback in 2020 with all that mask wearing, but we’ve stepped away from the dark, dramatic looks that used to dominate runways and social media to a fresher, more fun take in the form of pastels.

Whilst the images above are stunning, the reality is most of us don’t really want to have block colour all the way to our brows.

Instead, a great way to add a pop of colour and play off another trend is to incorporate pastel eye liners.

Psst: Check out the $22 eyeliner this Aussie actress swears by. Post continues below.

My favourite way is to work them through the inner corner and out into a diffused sort of wing.

You can reach for any sort of pastel colour, I chose blue because it works with my blue eyes, but the best part is you can change the intensity of the pigment and sharpness of the wing to suit your look and skills.

Image: Supplied

This one is quite simple to try, and quite frankly, the images I tried to get of me applying the liner near my eye made me uncomfortable.

But! As you can see it’s quite easy to do and the gel or crayon formulas lend themselves well to this more undone look. I used the Mecca Max Zoom Liner in Baby Blue, $17, and they have 11 other fun shades to try out.