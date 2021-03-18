An online fan movement and behind the scenes drama: The story behind Zack Snyder's Justice League.

After years of rumours and constant speculation, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally be released this week.

Following a relentless online movement, fans will finally get to see the version of the film that director Zack Snyder intended to release before he was forced to step back from the production due to the death of his 20-year-old daughter.

Fans have been calling for Snyder's cut of the film to be released since Justice League premiered in November 2017.

Video via HBO.

The original cut of the film, which was finished by Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

Below, we explain the story behind Zack Snyder's Justice League, and answer all your questions about the #SnyderCut.

The story behind Justice League.

After making a name for himself with films including 300, Watchmen, and Sucker Punch, Zack Snyder tackled the DC Extended Universe with the 2013 film Man of Steel.

The comic book film, which portrayed Superman's origin story, led Snyder to take on further DC projects, including 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

While working on Justice League, Snyder produced a four-hour cut of the film. However, Warner Bros wanted the director to release a two-hour version instead.

"There was a mandate from [CEO of Warner Bros Entertainment, Kevin Tsujihara] that the movie be two hours long," Snyder told Vanity Fair.

"How am I supposed to introduce six characters and an alien with potential for world domination in two hours? I mean, I can do it, it can be done. But I didn’t see it."