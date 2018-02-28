How to watch the Oscars in Australia on Monday.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

This year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The individual awards will be presented by a variety of stars, including Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiana, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Armie Hammer, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez and Laura Dern.

When do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start in LA on the fourth of March 2018 at 5:00 pm. In Australian terms, that means they will be starting here at 12pm AEDT.

Where are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

How do I watch the Oscars in Australia?

The Academy Awards ceremony will be airing on Channel 9 from 12pm. You can stream it online on 9Now.

If you’re able, you can catch the red carpet on E! Australia from 9am.

Otherwise, Mamamia will be covering the Oscars all day for red carpet and awards news, so check back in on our homepage on Monday.

Who is nominated for the Oscars?

Click here for our full list of Oscar nominees.

