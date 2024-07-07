From puffers to knitwear, here's how to wash your favourite winter essentials.

As winter settles in, our favourite cosy garments become essential for keeping warm and comfortable. However, with frequent use comes the need for proper cleaning and maintenance.

Many people hesitate to clean these items at home, fearing they might damage delicate materials or compromise the garments' insulating properties.

But surprisingly, it's actually easier than you think, and we're going to demystify the cleaning process for some of the most popular winter wear items.

With the cost of living shifting our priorities, most of us don't want to spend money at the dry cleaners. So here's how to easily wash your winter essentials at home.

How to wash puffer jackets.

Contrary to popular belief, puffer jackets can be safely washed at home using a washing machine. Here's how to do it properly:

Empty all pockets and fasten zippers and velcro closures. Remove any fur or faux-fur trims, as these should be washed separately. Spot-treat visible stains with a damp cloth or a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar for tougher marks. Use a front-loading washing machine without an agitator if possible, as the agitator can damage the jacket. Set the machine to a gentle cycle with cold water and use a down-specific detergent or a mild laundry detergent. Avoid using fabric softeners or bleach. After washing, dry the jacket in a dryer on low heat with a few tennis balls to help redistribute the down and maintain fluffiness.

Always remember to check the tag on your garment to check for any warnings before washing or drying.