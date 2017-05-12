A handy etiquette guide to unfriending someone from your digital life.

Maybe it was a breakup. Perhaps your friendship has suffered an irreparable falling out. Or you might have not spoken a word to the person since primary school. Whatever the occasion, there are plenty of reasons to unfriend, unfollow and unsubscribe to someone’s digital life.

But how do you go about doing it without them noticing or taking offence? And what happens if you’re questioned about it down the line? It’s a minefield, friends, but we’ll walk you through it.

Decide your reasoning.

Let’s start with people likely to be at the top of any person’s unfriend list: exes. The good thing about exes is that you rarely have to justify wanting them out of your life, IRL or otherwise. If questions are raised because, ‘I thought we were going to be friends’, ignore them. They want to be your friend so they can feel okay about sleeping with someone else. And no one has time for that.

From exes, we move to more varied reasons of cutting online friendships.

“I’ll unfriend someone because I’ve been super offended by something they’ve posted or if they’ve written something offensive on something on a post of mine” one Mamamia staffer shared. “Or if they like stuff I find annoying.”