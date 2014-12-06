New mums, you probably think it's impossible but you couldn't be more wrong.

People want to believe they’re invincible. New mums included. They want to believe they can conquer anything. And why shouldn’t they? They’ve been through labour, people. Let’s just remember that. They’ve brought a new life in to the world.

But that doesn’t mean their achievements have to stop there. And comedian Claire Hooper, 38, is a prime example.

The stand up comic and new mother has recently completed her first half marathon just eight months after giving birth to her daughter, Penelope. After just four weeks of training in between work and juggling mum duties, the Aussie personality completed a 21 kilometre race for the Medibank Melbourne Running Festival this year.

When asked why she decided to do it, she said it was all someone else’s idea.

“I must have been having a good day because I remember thinking it sounded like a fun challenge. I then spent four weeks of training cursing my optimism…A month and a half before the race I was literally doing zero exercise. Well, ok, I’d run once in the six months since having Penny,” she said.

Claire doesn’t lie about the fact that fitting training into a ‘new mum’ schedule is hard. Really hard.

“It’s really, really difficult,” she said.

It’s hard because her husband also works and he’s already tired and not interested in getting up an hour earlier so she can spend some time running around in the sunshine with her dog.

“He’d like to be with the dog too,” she said.

Claire got bogged during a run with her baby and dog.

The former Good News Week panellist jokes at her husband’s expense, explaining that the funny part was that he’d signed up for a half marathon too a month earlier but they both couldn’t fit their exercise in.

“Lucky for me, unlucky for him, he hurt his calf and couldn’t go ahead with his. Poor guy,” she said.

Ultimately Claire said her baby wasn’t happy sitting for an hour watching mum do squats so she had to pay for a babysitter while continuing to train. It meant she could leave her baby at home while she focussed on getting her body marathon ready.

After one night of really bad sleep due to a snotty, unhappy baby, Claire ran the furthest she’d ever run, and was thankful she could leave her baby at home.

“I guess the lesson is that for a new mum there’s no better motivation than wanting to get as far as possible away from the crying,” she said.