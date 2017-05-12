"I was a plus-sized fashion blogger who had weight-loss surgery. Now I feel guilty."

I’ve lost 35kg in four months after having weight loss surgery and I don’t quite know how to deal with comments about my new weight.

Here’s what got me to this point.

I’ve had an issue with weight my entire life and spent decades on a mission to get to the elusive 50 kilo mark.

Over the years I’ve tried every type of weight loss plan from shakes to paleo, green juicing, lemon detox, women’s gyms, regular gyms, Zumba, spin classes, boxing, step classes, personal trainers at gyms, personal trainers outdoors, calorie counting, diet pills, throwing up and hypnotherapy.

At one stage I even worked out for three hours a day (two with a personal trainer) and was eating 800 calories.

Each time I’d lose about 20-30 kilos but would always end up fatter than when I started.

My wardrobe spans a whopping seven sizes and runs between 12-24.

Five years ago I decided to stop the yo-yo madness and start my own plus size blog Big Curvy Love. It changed my life.