'I asked a dermatologist what I should do to my skin now that I'm turning 30.'

I turn 30 this year and I feel like I'm in a GLASS CASE OF EMOTION. On the one hand, I'm excited, because turning 30 means you enter a new decade of your life (fresh! exciting!). On the other hand, I'm having an *actual* existential crisis about all the changes that are happening to my skin and body.

I know 30 is still young - I'm very aware.

But goodness, everything hurts. My joints are achy AF from years of sport, hangovers are now a two-day thing, my metabolism is broken, and I just pulled out a hair on my chin - so I guess I'm growing a beard now, too.

However! It's not all doom and gloom, you guys (even though I *totally* just set it up like it was heh heh heh). Looking after your body and mind and focusing on prevention is a great way to maximise health and longevity. This means doing things like exercising, eating well, staying active, getting enough sleep, managing your stress levels, etc. etc.

Easier said than done, we know - but making a few changes and keeping some good lifestyle habits can certainly be beneficial.

When it comes to skin health in your late 20s/early 30s (let's be honest, this is what we're all here for amirite?), there are a few habits to take up, and products to have in your armoury, to help target some of the age-related changes you might be noticing.

And, look, as someone who writes so many stories about skincare, I'm really bloody invested in this and I want to know exactly how I can take care of my skin and keep it healthy as I get older.

And I don't mean just about preventing lines and wrinkles, but more so about protecting my skin against all the annoying BS out there that wants to damage it (lookin' at you, UV and pollution) and keeping it looking its healthy, glowy best.