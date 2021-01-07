Exhausted by 2020? Here are 5 ways to recover and feel more rested throughout 2021.

Peter A. Heslin, Professor of Management and Scientia Education Fellow, UNSW.

For most of us, 2020 was an exhausting year. The COVID-19 pandemic heralded draining physical health concerns, social isolation, job dislocation, uncertainty about the future and related mental health issues.

Although some of us have enjoyed changes such as less commuting, for many the pandemic added extra punch to the main source of stress – engaging in or searching for work.

If you're struggling to cope with burnout, here are some things you can do. Post continues below.

Here’s what theory and research tells us about how to feel more rested and alive in 2021.

Recovery activity vs experience.

Recovery is the process of reversing the adverse impacts of stress. Leading recovery researchers Sabine Sonnentag and Charlotte Fritz have highlighted the important distinction between recovery activities (what you do during leisure time) and recovery experiences (what you need to experience during and after those activities to truly recover).

Recovery activities can be passive (such as watching TV, lying on a beach, reading, internet browsing or listening to music) or active (walking, running, playing sport, dancing, swimming, hobbies, spiritual practice, developing a skill, creating something, learning a language and so on).

How well these activities reduce your stress depends on the extent to which they provide you with five types of recovery experiences:

psychological detachment: fully disconnecting during non-work time from work-related tasks or even thinking about work issues.

relaxation: being free of tension and anxiety.

mastery: challenging situations that provide a sense of progress and achievement (such as being in learning mode to develop a new skill).

control: deciding yourself about what to do and when and how to do it.

enjoyment: the state or process of deriving pleasure from seeing, hearing or doing something.

Of these, psychological detachment is the most potent, according to a 2017 meta-analysis of 54 psychological studies involving more than 26,000 participants.

Benefits of mentally disengaging from work include reduced fatigue and enhanced well-being. On the other hand, inadequate psychological detachment leads to negative thoughts about work, exhaustion, physical discomfort, and negative emotions both at bedtime and during the next morning.

Here are five tips, drawn from the research, to feel more rested and alive.