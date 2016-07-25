How to survive a toxic workplace.

When it comes to your job or career, it is crucial that, wherever you are, that environment aligns with your core values.

If you think your workplace is a toxic environment, you’re not alone.

According to Gallup, a company that delivers analytics and advice to employers, employees, and all those in-between, as many as 71% of millennials have mentally “checked out” on their jobs; 55% of them are “not engaged” at their workplaces. Millennials are also the most likely generation to switch jobs and careers, and 6 out of 10 millennials are open to new prospects.

One major cause of this disillusionment is that so many of us work in toxic environments.

I am using “toxic” to mean “hazardous to one’s health” in the broadest sense: If your work climate is taking a toll on you physically, mentally, or spiritually, it probably means you work in a toxic environment.

I am a shining example of this. About a year ago, I was working at a small company of less than 10 employees. I didn’t feel valued, and everyone around me berated one another. Although I was fortunate enough to escape being treated with derision by my coworkers, I’m positive had I stayed any longer, it wouldn’t have been the case.

"Many of us work in toxic work environments." Image via NBC.

Six months was all it took for me to get out. One day I froze behind my desk because my boss came in the room and yelled at my supervisor; their spat escalated up to the point where I was convinced he would hit her.