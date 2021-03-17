Australian men: this is what we want you to do right now.

Australian men,

We're glad you're here, no matter what brought you.

Perhaps you've seen us filling city streets in the March4Justice.

Perhaps you're confused as to why, in 2021, we're still so outraged.

Perhaps an exhausted friend, or stranger in comment thread, told you to "do your own research".

Perhaps you're pouring over these words, fingers poised over the keyboard, ready to cry 'misandry'.

Perhaps you want to be a better ally, a better partner, a better friend, or better father.

The point is, you came.

Because the resolution to our anger, our hurt and our protest is ultimately in your hands. To make our communities better, safer, more equal places (which we all want, right?), we need you to hear us — really hear us — and then we need you to act.

Below are just some of the things we ask of you.

Take a moment to consider them, properly. If you feel defensive, pause for a second and ask yourself, 'Why?' Most are pretty simple requests. All are informed by very real experiences. And none are even remotely about holding putting you down or holding men back.

We've learned from a young age to modify our behaviour. We're simply asking that you do the same.

Watch: If a man lived like a woman for a day...



Video via Mamamia.

We ask that you...

Keep your distance if we're walking alone at night; cross the road, even. Make yourself visible. It helps us to feel safe.

Don't tell us to 'smile', or 'cheer up'. Just like you, we have a range of emotions and don't always feel like grinning. That would be weird.

Call out sexism and sexualisation, even if we aren't around to hear it. Ask the person whether they really think that way about women. If they're better than that, tell them so. If they're not, make it clear.