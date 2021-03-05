'My sister died suddenly. Now I don't know how to be around her two kids.'

One of the fun parts of losing someone is that the grief process is always full of surprises – said no one, ever.

The unexpected twists and turns that are thrust upon you when people you love die are like invisible daggers to your heart. You don’t know what they will be. You don’t see them coming. And you’re always unprepared for them.

For example – I’m currently wondering how to relate to my young nephews, after my sister died suddenly last year.

Listen to Robin Bailey on the grief she experienced losing her father. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It’s not just Aunty business as usual. There will be nothing about our lives that will be business as usual, again.

Oh, how I long to be the cool aunt I was. The fun aunt. The inappropriately permissive aunt that drove my sister nuts. Carefree and mildly irresponsible... we’re all too changed for that, now.

So many good memories. I took it for granted there would be many more made.

Instead, what I agonise about is the role I must play in the future.

My nephews are school-aged, and technically old enough to understand what death is. But can they, really?

I know what I’m thinking in my own grief – shock, confusion, guilt, regret, longing. Are they feeling some of those things? All of them?

No, I can’t just ask them. It feels too soon. I don’t want in any way to make things worse. Bring up trauma.

Because I can already see it in their faces, behind their smiles. They are devastated and heartbroken in the most genuine sense of those words.

My sister was their glue, their home, their heart.

I have a little sense of that, because she was that for me, too.