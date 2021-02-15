“It’s not right or fair, but it’s reality”: An open letter to my gay teen.

To my son, Winston.

Last year, you came out. “Mum, I’m gay,” you told me.

This year, at age 13, you jumped at the invitation to be in the very public Sydney Mardi Gras campaign. You openly share your experience, and to help other parents, I talk about how I’m doing everything I can to support you. I’m educating myself. I’m listening.

This is because you’ve made it clear you want me involved in your journey. It’s an honour I take seriously, because I love you.

Winst, you are glorious gay pride personified.

You are the bravest person I know, and so remarkably confident – wanting to share your story to inspire and educate, knowing it’s worth all the many slurs that have been and will be thrown at you.

It amazes me every day that I, who has made many mistakes in my life, have somehow managed to raise a son like you.

I am such a lucky mum.