A DIY expert's 5 easy tips to style your home on a budget.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to decorating and styling a space is that what you want (or, what you pin on your Pinterest boards) rarely matches up with the amount of money you have to spend. That’s where a bit of creativity comes in handy!

In our home, both when we renovated and how I have styled it since, I’ve always focused on creating a bespoke, unique feel without blowing the budget. So over time, I’ve learnt lots of great tips and tricks for this. Read on for more!

1. Declutter.

A beautiful space needs a fresh, blank canvas. So when in doubt, edit!

This is a great place to start when you are restyling a room or a corner and helps you see the space for what it is and what it needs.

By simply decluttering a little bit, you create negative space in a room and can truly focus on what would make it look nicer and feel more like you.

2. Get crafty.

Getting creative with your decor is one of the most satisfying things, not least because it allows you to create expensive-looking items that won’t blow your budget.

As part of Spotlight’s Make It Month, I created a really sweet DIY Lion Toy Cart for my daughter, something that might have cost a lot in a store but I managed to make it with just some craft supplies and a little bit of elbow grease.